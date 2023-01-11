A recording of the moment the night manager of Cameron House alerted emergency services that a fire had broken out in the hotel has been released.

Darren Robinson called 999 to say smoke was billowing from the building on the banks of Loch Lomond in December 2017.

Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in the blaze.

The findings of a fatal accident inquiry have been published, highlighting a number of defects in the systems of working at the luxury hotel which contributed to the fire.