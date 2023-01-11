A number of defects in the systems of working at a luxury hotel contributed to a fire which claimed the lives of two guests, an inquiry has found.

Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in the blaze at Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond on 18 December 2017.

The fire broke out after night porter Christopher O'Malley left a plastic bag of ash in a concierge's cupboard at the reception area.

CCTV footage from the early hours of Friday 15 December 2017 shows O’Malley and a colleague emptying ash from a metal bucket into an external bin at the rear of the hotel.

The day before the fatal fire, O'Malley discovered both ash bins were full. They had not been emptied since October 2017, two months before the blaze.