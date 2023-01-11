'Cameron House hotel fire traumatised my young son'

A mother whose family survived the Cameron House fire which left two people dead has spoken of the impact on her child's life.

Hannah Munn said her son, now aged 10, still cannot sleep or do things most children his age enjoy because of the trauma.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died in the fire in December 2017.

A fatal accident inquiry was held last year to establish if lessons could be learned from the tragedy, with Sheriff Thomas McCartney making a series of recommendations.