How to create stunning portraits on glass

Artist and engraver Alison Kinnaird has been revealing some of the skills needed to create portraits on glass.

Since opening her own studio in Edinburgh, Alison has made work for the Royal family and prestigious galleries and museums, including the Donor Window in the Scottish Portrait Gallery.

She said: "Its a great honour to have work built into a great institution such as the Scottish Portrait Gallery. I'm very pleased with the piece and wouldn't change a thing about it."