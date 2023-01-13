'Entirely reasonable' to assess gender law reform - Sunak
The prime minister has said it is "entirely reasonable" for Westminster to review the impact of Holyrood's gender recognition reforms.
Scotland is the first country in the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change gender.
On a visit to Scotland, Rishi Sunak said the government was taking advice on the implications of the reforms as was "standard practice".
But he did not say whether Westminster would seek to block the legislation.