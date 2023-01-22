Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says the impasse over Scotland's planned gender recognition reform can still be unblocked.

He said he instructed his MSPs to support the bill because it was right to add more humanity to the process.

But he said there were valid concerns about the impact of the legislation on single sex spaces.

Mr Sarwar disagreed with the UK government's decision to block the bill from becoming law, and neither did he think the matter should be settled in the courts.

Instead he argued for the Equality and Human Rights Commission to be instructed to issue detailed guidance on how the law should be applied throughout the UK.