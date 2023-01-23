The man who breeds 'mutant' hairless bulldogs

The man behind an extreme breeding programme which pushes the boundaries of dog genetics has been revealed in a BBC documentary.

Gary Hemming, from Edinburgh, has multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years and uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French bulldogs.

Animal welfare experts have called his breeding programme "simply unacceptable", "intentionally harmful" and "against the law".

BBC Scotland's Sam Poling uncovered Hemming's identity after spending months infiltrating the massive UK network of extreme breeders and dog dealers.

You can watch the full investigation Disclosure: The Dog Dealers on Monday 23 January on BBC One Scotland at 20:00 GMT.