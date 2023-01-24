MSPs are set to back new legislation which limits hunts involving packs of dogs.

The Scottish government says its Hunting with Dogs Bill will end illegal hunts by closing a loophole in the law.

Claire Bellamy, master of hounds for the Lauderdale Hunt in the Borders, says a new two-hounds rule is "not viable" because foxes were forced out of hiding by the sound of packs of dogs.

Director of the League Against Cruel Sports Scotland, Robbie Marsland, is worried about how the licence will work.