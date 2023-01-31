New street layouts dangerous for visually impaired

New street layouts aimed at encouraging walking and cycling are continuing to make life dangerous for visually impaired people, it has been claimed.

More streets in Scotland's biggest cities are being transformed to give priority to active travel.

However, visually impaired people have told the BBC the concerns they warned about in the early designs are still cropping up in new schemes.

They are concerned it is not safe to navigate some of the new streets.

A major issue is that some major roads now require pedestrians to cross cycle lanes to get to bus stops and crossings.