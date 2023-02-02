'Is this double rapist a woman?' - Douglas Ross
The first minister has been challenged to say whether she considers a double rapist to be a woman.
Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised the case of Isla Bryson, who now identifies as a woman, after being convicted of two rapes committed before her gender change.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the relevant fact was that the individual was a rapist and this should be the main consideration in how the case was dealt with.