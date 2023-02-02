Trans inmates are women, says minister Keith Brown

Scotland's justice secretary Keith Brown said it had been accepted that trans inmates Isla Bryson and Tiffany Scott were women, but that did not mean they had a right to be in a female prison.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine, he said: "We have to accept people identify, in this case, as women, I think that is commonly accepted and that's the starting approach we take.

"However, that does not mean - has never meant - that they would have the right to go into the female estate. A rigorous safety assessment is carried out."

Mr Brown appears at odds with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who told FMQs on Thursday that double rapist Bryson was "almost certainly" faking being trans.