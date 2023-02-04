The Moderator of the Church of Scotland has described his historic pilgrimage with the Pope to South Sudan as a "sign of Christian unity".

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury were invited to the war-torn African state to support peace moves.

It is the first time the leaders of the three faith traditions have come together for such a trip in 500 years.

Senior Kirk clergy also met privately with President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The visit by the Catholic Church, Church of England and the Church of Scotland to the world's youngest country officially began on Friday as Pope Francis touched down at Juba Airport.

The Pope, Dr Greenshields and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby were greeted with fanfare at Juba's airport before travelling through singing, cheering crowds to the "Palais de la Nation".

They hope the visit will renew a commitment to peace and reconciliation.