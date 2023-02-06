Nicola Sturgeon 'understands' public's struggle with trans prisoner row
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she understands that people "perhaps struggle" with some of the issues raised in the ongoing transgender prisoners row.
She made the remark while answering a question from the BBC's Scotland editor James Cook on whether double rapist Isla Bryson was a woman or not.
Ms Sturgeon said: "The important fact in this case is the crime that was committed, and the individual regardless of gender, should be treated in a way appropriate to the crime that was committed and the nature of any risk that any individual is considered to pose."
She added: "Yes, I do understand that people perhaps struggle with some of this, but that is why it is all the more important, in my view, that we deal rationally with these situations."