A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up.

Rhona Malone said it lacked independence and depth. The review came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a sexist email.

The former firearms officer won the pay-out in May last year. In the weeks after the tribunal judgement Police Scotland asked the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to carry out a review and make recommendations.

A redacted copy of the review was published in June 2022. The main section is critical of all the officers and staff who victimised Rhona Malone except for one - a chief superintendent who was in charge of the Professional Standards Department.

The PSNI, who carried out the probe, said it resulted in five conduct assessments.

The BBC has been unable to verify whether one of the redacted conduct assessments relates to the chief superintendent in question.