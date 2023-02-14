A Scottish Power employee has said the company has experienced "significant" change since he started working there 40 years ago.

David Bowie said: "The rate of change continues to get faster."

He added that he enjoyed passing on knowledge on to younger generations and being part of the change.

Mr Bowie trains young people to climb pylons for the Scottish Power Energy Networks.

"All employees within Scottish Power feel valued," he added.

"We are all contributing to very real change, change that is visible throughout the country as we invest heavily in new forms of clean generation for the future."