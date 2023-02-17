Jenners fire: Funeral service for firefighter Barry Martin
The funeral for a firefighter who died after tackling a blaze in Edinburgh is being held.
Barry Martin, 38, was critically injured in the fire in the former Jenners department store last month and died in hospital four days later.
His wife Shelley described him as a remarkable man who was exhilarated to be a firefighter.
His funeral is being held at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh from 12:30.
- This stream is provided via St Giles Cathedral.