Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has announced she will run for the SNP leadership following Nicola Sturgeon's resignation last week.

Ms Forbes, a new mother who is currently on maternity leave, told BBC Scotland she had not planned to go back to work for a few months.

"It's been an incredibly tough few days where I've been extraordinarily torn about what I should do," she said.

"On one hand I have a very cute little six-month baby with chubby little hands who is just starting to sit up and has two front teeth. She's a delight and I love spending time with her.

"And on the other hand I think I have something to offer this country, in terms of confident, competent leadership."

She said there were many families who managed to juggle work and parenthood.

"Here's to the parents who have to juggle," she added.