Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health secretary, has outlined his bid to become the SNP's next leader and first minister.

Speaking at a press conference in Clydebank, Mr Yousaf outlined that his experiences as a minister in the Scottish government for several years were key as to why he was the right person to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon announced her intention to stand down as first minister and SNP leader last week.