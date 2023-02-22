Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine almost exactly a year ago, 41-year-old Artem was a professional musician, playing in a successful band and studying classical singing at the national conservatoire.

He never expected to be a soldier.

When the war started, his wife and four of his children fled Kyiv and came to Scotland as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. He decided to stay and fight.

In August last year he was badly injured when a mortar shell landed near him while at an observation point in the eastern Ukraine town of Zaitseve.

He came to Scotland in late December after first receiving emergency care in a military hospital near Kyiv.

Artem is the only Ukrainian soldier being treated for injuries by a Scottish hospital.