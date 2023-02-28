The estranged wife of double rapist Isla Bryson has said the focus should be on the victims.

Bryson, who changed gender while waiting to stand trial, has been jailed for eight years. Bryson attacked two women in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham.

Shonna Graham said: "The way I see it is he is a man, he done the crime as a man… he should do the time in a man's jail."

Ms Graham said she had met Adam Bryson in 2015 and they married the following year. The 31-year-old said there had never been any suggestion during their relationship that her husband wanted to become a woman.

She said she believed Bryson had hoped to serve the sentence in a woman's jail and have an easier time - but that this had not worked.

"You can't do a crime as a man then want to transition once you've been charged with it. That's how you know it's all a big joke to him.

"I hope he rots in jail. I hope the victims can put this evil person behind them."