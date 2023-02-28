A double rapist who changed gender while waiting to stand trial has been jailed for eight years.

Isla Bryson attacked two women in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham.

Judge Lord Scott said Bryson posed a high risk of reoffending and would be supervised for three years after release.

The case sparked a heated debate over whether Bryson should be housed in a male or a female prison after transitioning from a man to a woman.