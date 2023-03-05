Oléna and Yároslav Bólotova have been living in a Glasgow hotel since leavng war-torn Ukraine.

Yároslav, 13, had been planning to play football with his friends in Karkhiv on 24 February 2022 but the game never happened as that was the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Yároslav's father remained in Kharkiv with his grandparents but he tries to speak to him every day.

The mother and son are still waiting to hear when they can move out of the hotel.

And they dream of the day that they learn the war is over.