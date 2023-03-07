I'm still angry about what happened to my nephew

Police have been told to investigate whether the Scottish Prison Service should be prosecuted over the death of a remand prisoner, the BBC can reveal.

Allan Marshall died after being restrained face down by 13 prison officers at HMP Edinburgh in 2015.

The officers were given immunity from prosecution when they gave evidence at a fatal accident inquiry.

Now the lord advocate has instructed police to examine whether the prison service has corporate responsibility.

Allan's aunt, Sharon MacFadyen, told the BBC she was "grateful" to the lord advocate for reviewing the case and "hopeful" that the new police investigation would lead to a prosecution.

She said: "I'm hoping this doesn't happen to anyone else. Nobody deserves to go through what Allan went through."

The Scottish Prison Service said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Marshall's family. We will fully cooperate with any investigation undertaken by Police Scotland."