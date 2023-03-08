SNP leader election: Yousaf surprised by Forbes attack

Scottish health secretary and SNP leader hopeful Humza Yousaf was "surprised" by the criticism he received from fellow candidate Kate Forbes.

When asked if he was shocked by the attacks on his record in government, he said: “I was pretty surprised because our government’s record of course is what has made us so popular, it has made us win election after election after election.

"It has grown our popular support for independence and for serving ministers in the government to then talk down that record, to talk about it as mediocre, I don’t think with resonate with our membership.”

The new leader of the SNP will be chosen on 27 March.