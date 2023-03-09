An 82-year-old man has been found guilty of the brutal murder of his ex-wife almost 45 years ago.

Retired research scientist Christopher Harrisson denied killing 32-year-old Brenda Page.

He was asked about evidence linking him to his wife's murder in an interview with police.

The body of the genetics expert was found on her blood-stained bed in her home in Aberdeen on 14 July 1978.

A jury convicted Harrisson of the murder of his ex-wife, who he had told police was a "brilliant scientist".