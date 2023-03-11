The governing parties in Scotland are taking people for granted, according to the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said there is a "disconnect between the focus of the governing parties and the needs of this country".

The Edinburgh Western MSP told his party's conference in Dundee that his party was well-placed to make electoral gains in the future.

Mr Cole-Hamilton also had harsh words for the Conservatives, saying Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross should stop "trying to break international law" with their asylum policy.