SNP Leadership contest: Who is Kate Forbes?

Following Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down, Kate Forbes confirmed she would be standing in the contest to become both the next SNP leader and Scotland's first minister.

Ms Forbes was on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter when Nicola Sturgeon suddenly announced that she was standing down.

The finance secretary has had a meteoric rise through the ranks of government. She was dropped into the job following the surprise resignation of Derek Mackay and was left to deliver the 2020 Scottish Budget with just a few hours' notice.

Ms Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, which follows a strict interpretation of the Bible, and has described how she has often had to "tiptoe around" her faith.

Within a couple of days of confirming she would be standing in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Forbes found herself at the centre of a political storm.

Her views on issues such as gay marriage, abortion, trans rights and having children outside of marriage were savaged by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who had been standing in for the deeply religious Ms Forbes since last July.

BBC Scotland sat down with Ms Forbes ahead of voting opening in the leadership race.