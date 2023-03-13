SNP leadership contest: Who is Humza Yousaf?

Following Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down, Humza Yousaf confirmed he would be standing in the contest to become both the next SNP leader and Scotland's first minister.

Humza Yousaf is the bookies favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's next first minister and is widely seen as being the preferred candidate of the SNP establishment - including Ms Sturgeon herself.

The health secretary has been endorsed by far more MSPs and MPs than his two rivals, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney predicting that Mr Yousaf would "complete our journey to independence".

He is undoubtedly the most experienced of the three leadership contenders, having served in government since 2012 in roles including justice secretary and transport minister.

BBC Scotland sat down with Mr Yousaf ahead of voting opening in the leadership race.