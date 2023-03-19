SNP in 'tremendous mess', interim CEO says

There is "tremendous mess" in the SNP over the party's leadership race, the new interim chief executive has said.

SNP President Mike Russell, who stepped in to replace outgoing Peter Murrell, said the voting process must go ahead regardless.

Mr Murrell resigned on Saturday after taking responsibility for misleading the media on party membership numbers.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Russell said: "I think it is fair to say there is a tremendous mess and we have to clear it up, and that's the task I'm trying to take on in the short term."