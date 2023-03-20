Nicola Sturgeon looking forward to wearing joggies at home
Scotland's outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she's looking forward to having more time to relax when she leaves office next week.
She said: "Not having to have a shower when you get up, putting the joggies and hoodie on and just slobbing about the house, I don't often get the chance to do it".
"But hopefully a bit more often now."
In an interview with ITV's Loose Women programme, Ms Sturgeon also said that days when she doesn't have to wear makeup were "a real luxury".