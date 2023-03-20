A husband and wife from Aberdeen are aiming to drive from the Arctic to Antarctica in an electric car.

Chris and Julie Ramsey will set off to travel 17,000 miles (27,000km) from the Magnetic North to South Pole this week.

They will navigate into Canada, then head south through the United States and into warmer temperatures in South America over the space of 10 challenging months.

Chris Ramsey says they are looking forward to "pushing boundaries, learning what are the capabilities of yourself, and of technology”.

They will travel through Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina.