The Glasgow grannies brought together by rap music

This group of Glaswegian grannies might be more hip-op than hip hop, but rap music brought them together.

Pensioners Maggie, Susan, Wilma, Betty and Jean had no idea what they were doing when they signed up to join a rap workshop run by Scots comedian Karen Dunbar.

Over four weeks, they channelled love, loss and loneliness into their first rap song and performed it for their community.

Karen Dunbar's School of Rock, BBC Scotland channel, Thursday 23 March at 22:00 and afterwards on BBC iPlayer