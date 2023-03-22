Brian Murphy has been stuck in the Queen Elizbeth University Hospital for about four weeks waiting to be discharged home.

“I may only have months to live and every day I’m here is a day I’m not at home with my family,” he said.

The 50-year-old is in Scotland’s busiest critical care unit. In the last year there has been record high numbers of beds all across Scotland occupied by people who had no clinical need to be in hospitals. Part of this blockage is due to a shortage of carers and community health workers, as well as older patients whose needs are more complex.

“It’s almost a deprivation of liberty being stuck in hospital when you could and should be at home,” Brian said. “Time is of the essence and I know people are working in the background to try to get a care package together but I don’t have lots of time to sit around and wait.”

The former cardiologist used to work in the hospital in which he is now being treated. He has motor neurone disease, a condition that progressively damages parts of the nervous system. He went into hospital in January with acute appendicitis and developed respiratory complications.

Doctors say Brian has been ready to be discharged for a month. However his needs at home are not straightforward. He has a breathing tube in his windpipe that would require 24-hour observation as part of his care package.

Public Health Scotland figures show in January 1,833 people were delayed in hospital.