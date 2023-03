A ship has tipped over at a dock in Edinburgh, leaving 25 people injured.

Fifteen people were taken to hospital and 10 were treated at the scene of the incident at Imperial Dock in Leith.

Police said the research vessel Petrel had become dislodged from its holding on a dry dock.

A major incident has been declared and people have been asked not to attend the A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh due to pressures on its services.