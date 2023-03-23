Nicola Sturgeon bows out at FMQs

Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Holyrood chamber for the last time as her time as first minister is coming to an end.

At a sometimes rowdy and sometimes emotional session of First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon defended her record in government and paid thanks and tribute to those who had supported her.

The winner of the contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader will be revealed on Monday afternoon.

They will then face a vote in the Scottish Parliament the next day before being confirmed as first minister.