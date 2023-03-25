Scottish Greens set out key issues for new first minister
The Scottish Greens have said they will quit the government if the new first minister does not share their "progressive values".
Co-leader Lorna Slater said a commitment to climate justice and trans rights were "non-negotiable".
Patrick Harvie said they were a "necessity" if the power-sharing agreement with the SNP was to continue.
They spoke at their party conference in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, as voting continues in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.