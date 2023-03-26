The winner of the SNP leadership race will have no mandate to govern as first minister, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has insisted.

The result of the campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon will be announced on Monday, with the process to install a new first minister taking place in the following days.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show on the issue of supporting an early election, Mr Sarwar said he believed the incoming SNP leader would not have Nicola Sturgeon's mandate.

