Humza Yousaf has called on the party to unite behind him after he was elected as new leader of the SNP.

Mr Yousaf said "We are no longer team Humza, or team Ash, or team Kate, we are one team."

He said independence would be won "on the doorsteps" and pledged to kickstart a grassroots campaign.

The former health secretary is set to become Scotland's youngest first minister and the first person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post.