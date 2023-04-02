Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out about her experience of being an introvert in the world of politics.

Talking to the BBC’s Nicola Sturgeon Podcast, Scotland’s former first minister said that she has always been “painfully shy” and carries a “fairly healthy dose of self-doubt”.

But she added that this character trait became her “secret superpower”.

