Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon says social media speculation over her private life made it appear much more exciting than it was.

She told BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell that some people wanted to believe there was a "hidden secret life of Nicola Sturgeon".

She addressed gossip over her marriage and sexuality in a new BBC podcast.

Ms Sturgeon announced in February that she was stepping down, in part because of the "brutality" of political life.