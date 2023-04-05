It's a difficult day for SNP - Yousaf on Murrell arrest

First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf said his party has been co-operating with the police investigation into its finances.

He spoke to the BBC after the SNP's former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested.

"This is a difficult day for the party but it is so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way shape or form," said Mr Yousaf.

He also denied that the arrest of Mr Murrell, who is former first minister Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was the true reason she announced her decision to resign.