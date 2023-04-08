Nicola Sturgeon told reporters recent days had been 'obviously difficult'
Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to get on with her life and her job after a week that saw her husband arrested and her home searched by police.
Scotland's former first minister was speaking for the first time since Peter Murrell was questioned over the SNP party's finances.
The former SNP chief executive was arrested and released without charge pending further investigation.
Ms Sturgeon told reporters recent days had been "obviously difficult".