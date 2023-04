A 26-year-old man from North Ayrshire is believed to have become the first deaf British Sign Language (BSL) driving instructor in Scotland.

Kieran Cuthbert wanted to take up the vocation after watching his partner Erin, who is also deaf, struggle for years to find a suitable teacher.

The newly qualified instructor passed his test last week after two years of exams.

He hopes his journey can inspire other deaf learners to get behind the wheel.