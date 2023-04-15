MoD asked to help to provide lifeline Corran ferry

There is an "agreement in principle" with the Ministry of Defence to provide a replacement ferry service for a lifeline route, according to a Highlands MP.

Both the main Corran Ferry vessel and a relief boat are out of action for repairs, likely to take several weeks.

SNP MP Ian Blackford has confirmed he approached Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for help on Monday.

He said "some of the paperwork needs to be finished up" but he was hopeful a vessel could be provided in the coming days.