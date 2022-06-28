'People think my drawings are photographs at first'

Stuart Scott is an artist who specialises in strikingly realistic portraits, some of which take more than 100 hours to produce.

The Helensburgh artist is fully self-taught and works with graphite and charcoal in his attic studio.

He says that people often confuse his work for photographs at first because of the high level of detail.

The majority of his drawings are for people whose pets have passed away. Stuart told the BBC that having their memory preserved on paper often feels more personal than a photograph.

Video by Morgan Spence