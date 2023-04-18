Humza Yousaf has said it is “clearly a very serious matter indeed” that SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested by police investigating the party's finances.

When asked if the SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh would be suspended from the party, the first minister said people were “innocent until proven guilty”.

Mr Beattie has been taken into custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

A spokesman for the force said the arrest was made in connection with the continuing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

It comes two weeks after former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell - Nicola Sturgeon's husband - was also arrested.