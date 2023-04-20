Police try to stop man filming SNP motorhome

Police Scotland is examining a video that appears to show two officers trying to stop a member of the public filming the seized SNP motorhome.

The vehicle was removed from outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law two weeks ago as part of a probe into the party's finances.

It was spotted at a police depot in Glasgow by David Cardwell on Tuesday.

When he tried to film it on his phone, he was approached by two men in plain clothes who told him they were police.

Mr Cardwell, who has posted a video of his exchanges with the officers on social media, says he was standing outside the facility's perimeter fence at the time.

Police generally do not have powers to stop people filming in public places unless they consider that some crime is being committed - for example if they are obstructing officers in the execution of their duties or if it is causing fear and alarm to other people.