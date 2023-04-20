The first minister says the SNP still has money outstanding from a loan given to the party by former chief executive Peter Murrell.

Humza Yousaf said he would lay out details of how much is owed after a review into the party's governance takes place.

He was asked if money was still owed to Mr Murrell, who was arrested earlier this month by police investigating the SNP's finances.

Mr Yousaf also said the SNP was "not facing bankruptcy" and was on a "steady footing" financially.