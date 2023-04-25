'I know someone who was shot dead in a Sudan hospital'

A Scottish woman who has family in Sudan has spoken of her worry for them.

Romisa Albashir, from Aberdeen, said people in the capital of Khartoum are suffering, despite a three day ceasefire to fighting.

Rival military forces have been fighting for 10 days and at least 450 people have been killed so far.

Ms Albashir told BBC Scotland: "A friend of my uncle a few days ago was going into the one hospital that was still open - he was going in for dialysis, he got shot dead in the hospital and this is someone I have known since being a wee girl."