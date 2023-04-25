Nicola Sturgeon has said she could not have anticipated what was going to happen with the SNP before she stood down as first minister.

Speaking to the press at the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said "nothing could be further from the truth" than the view that she walked away because she knew what was going to unfold.

Party finances are currently the subject of a police investigation.

Ms Sturgeon said she was frustrated that at this time she could not give her version of what is going on.